Bengal Guv sanctions TMC leader’s prosecution

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sanctioned prosecution of former minister Partha Chatterjee in alleged irregularities in the recruitment for school jobs, a Raj Bhavan official said on Wednesday.

Bose accorded his sanction on Tuesday, the official said. “Bose approved the prosecution on Tuesday,” the official said.

Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July last year in connection with the recruitment scam in government and government-aided schools in the state.