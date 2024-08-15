Bengal guv condemns vandalism at RG Kar hospital amid protest by medics over rape-murder of doctor

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday described the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as a "shame to civil society," amid seven days of protests by junior medics over the alleged rape-murder of a trainee doctor.

Around midnight, a group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the hospital, vandalising the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9.

Police have so far detained nine persons for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The BJP criticised police for failing to protect the protesting doctors and prevent the vandalism, demanding that the army be deployed if the TMC government cannot control the situation.

Healthcare services in the state remain crippled for seven days in a row due to the cease-work by junior doctors demanding justice for their colleague, with emergency and outpatient departments in most state-run hospitals still closed, causing significant distress among patients.

The attack on the nursing station has also prompted nurses to join the junior doctors in their protest at the hospital.

Governor Bose visited the hospital on Thursday afternoon to assess the situation and spoke with agitating doctors. He expressed deep concern over the security of women in the state and assured the medical community of his support.

"Yesterday's vandalism is a shame to civil society. It's a shame to the entire humanity that young girls are not protected. This bloodbath cannot be allowed anymore. This must stop," Bose told reporters.

He added, "I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open."

The vandalism took place amidst widespread protests by women across the state in response to the "Reclaim the Night" campaign, rallying against the horrific incident involving the deceased doctor.

The young woman doctor, whose body was found on August 9, was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty. A civic volunteer was arrested the following day in connection with the crime.

The vandalism triggered strong reactions from various quarters. Nurses at the hospital staged protests against the violence, demanding enhanced security measures. "Such hooliganism inside a hospital is unacceptable," one protesting nurse said.

Meanwhile, doctors asserted that the attack was intended to demoralise their protests but only strengthened their resolve to seek justice for their colleague.

In response to the attack, police have increased their presence around the hospital. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, who visited the premises last night, indicated that an investigation is underway and mentioned that a "malicious media campaign" might have exacerbated the situation.

"My men have also been injured in the attack ... .What have police not done to crack this case? But there has been a malicious media campaign that has been going on," he said.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from Kolkata Police to the CBI.

Protests continued to rock parts of the state, aligning with Independence Day celebrations, as thousands of women from all walks of life hit the streets at the stroke of midnight on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, protesting the horrific rape-murder of the doctor. Spurred by the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign, which gained traction on social media, the protests began at 11:55 pm, and continued into the morning, spreading across key areas in both small towns and major cities, including several landmarks in Kolkata.

The incident has also sparked political reactions.

The BJP has demanded the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of failing to maintain law and order, and announced that the party's women's wing will hold a candlelight rally to her Kalighat residence on Friday to protest the vandalism.

"If the state government can't control the situation, then they should call in the army. The Chief Minister should immediately resign," said BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh countered, questioning whether CMs in BJP-ruled states have resigned for similar incidents.

"Did the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states resign when similar incidents took place? The answer is no. Whoever is involved in vandalism must be arrested regardless of party affiliations. The opposition is doing dirty politics over the incident," he said.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee condemned the vandalism at RG Kar as exceeding "all acceptable limits," urging Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal to arrest everyone responsible "within the next 24 hours, regardless of their political affiliations."

Meanwhile, TMC leader and medical practitioner Santanu Sen, who was removed from his position as party spokesperson for airing his views, demanded that the culprits involved in the vandalism be arrested by Thursday night.

"I fail to understand why the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, is being shielded. He must be held accountable as he has failed in his duties," he said.

The SUCI (Communist) has called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on August 16 to protest the vandalism at the hospital.

CM Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to hit the streets on Friday evening to demand justice for the deceased doctor.