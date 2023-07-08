Bengal Guv condemns poll violence, says blot on democratic set-up

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Saturday condemned the widespread violence amid the ongoing panchayat elections in the state saying the incidents were a blot on the democratic set-up.

As voting began early Saturday morning the Governor has visited different violence-hit areas.

Addressing mediapersons in Kadambagachi North 24 Parganas district the Governor said: Since the morning i have been notifies of several incidents of clashes and violence. There has been a gun battle and bloodbath. I will provide more updates at a later stage. Whatever is happening is a blot on the democratic setup where common people are unable to exercise their franchise without fear.

"But I still urge the people to come out and exercise their rights."

Since voting began seven people have died so far.

Of the fatalities two each were reported from Murshidabad and East Burdwan; and one each from Nadia Cooch Behar and Malda.

The overall death toll since the polling date was announced on June 8 has increased to 26 as of Saturday.