Bengal govt makes singing of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all madrassas

"The order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and is to be implemented with immediate effect," the official added.

The notification was circulated to district magistrates, district inspectors of schools, the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education and other senior officials for necessary action.

Last week, the state government directed all state-run and aided schools to mandatorily include the singing of Vande Mataram during morning assemblies with immediate effect.

The directive states that every student must participate in singing the national song at the start of the school day. Heads of institutions have been instructed to ensure strict compliance.