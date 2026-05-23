Bengal gained infamy due to recruitment scams, will bring state out of this situation: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Addressing a Rozgar Mela organised by the central government to hand over appointment letters to the recruited persons as part of a nationwide programme, Adhikari said that West Bengal, which was known for its high standards of education and intellect, has gained "infamy" owing to the school jobs and municipal body recruitment scams. "Even the examination centres were tainted in such a manner that Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway and Northeast Frontier Railway were not holding their recruitment examinations in the state," he said.