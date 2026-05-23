Bengal gained infamy due to recruitment scams, will bring state out of this situation: CM Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA : Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that West Bengal has gained infamy due to various recruitment scams during the previous regime and that there was a need to bring the state out of the situation.
Addressing a Rozgar Mela organised by the central government to hand over appointment letters to the recruited persons as part of a nationwide programme, Adhikari said that West Bengal, which was known for its high standards of education and intellect, has gained "infamy" owing to the school jobs and municipal body recruitment scams. "Even the examination centres were tainted in such a manner that Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway and Northeast Frontier Railway were not holding their recruitment examinations in the state," he said.
He said that the youths of West Bengal were sitting for the examinations in the neighbouring states of Bihar, Assam and Odisha. Stating that parents impart education to their children with a dream about the careers, he said their dreams were shattered by the irregularities in the recruitments in various sectors in the state government during the TMC rule.