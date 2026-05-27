Bengal: FIR against Mamata Banerjee for remarks 'hurting religious sentiments'

The complaint was filed at the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station on May 20 by advocate Rinki Chattopadhyay Singh. She also alleged that the police had initially refused to register the case and that the FIR was accepted only after repeated follow-ups.

According to the complainant, two remarks by Banerjee -- one during a religious event in 2025 and another at a Dharmatala protest ahead of the Assembly elections -- had deeply hurt the sentiments and beliefs of "millions of Sanatani Hindus across India and the world".