Bengal elections phase one: Over 41 pc voter turnout in first four hours of polling

The polling in 16 districts on Thursday will decide the electoral fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women, in 152 constituencies of the 294-strong state Assembly.

Polling began at 7 am under tight security arrangements. While the voter turnout was 18.76 per cent in the first two hours, polling picked up pace gradually and stood at 41.11 per cent at 11 am.

District-wise data showed Paschim Medinipur leading in voter turnout with 44.69 per cent, followed by Jhargram 43.71 per cent, Bankura 43.22 per cent and Purba Medinipur 42.16 per cent.

A relatively lower turnout was recorded in Malda at 38.22 per cent, Cooch Behar 38.56 per cent and Alipurduar 38.80 per cent, Election Commission data showed.