Bengal: Days after student dies after drinking hot tea, RKM residential school shuts hostels indefinitely

The authorities concerned announced that classes would remain suspended until further notice, and asked all students from classes 5 to 10 to leave the hostels.

In a notice issued by the institution on Thursday, guardians have been asked to take their wards home on Saturday from 1.30 pm onwards.

All 'bhavanas' (hostels) would remain closed with effect from July 5, it said.

The date for students' return to the hostels would be communicated later, the authorities said, adding that parents would be given advance notice to facilitate travel arrangements, particularly those coming from distant places.