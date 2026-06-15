Bengal: CBI team visits RG Kar Hospital to have a relook at rape-murder case

According to an official, the team comprised six officers, including one at the joint director level.

"They are supposed to meet with the principal, medical superintendent, vice principal and other officials of the hospital. They are likely to visit the spot in the hospital where the crime took place," the official said.

The young medic was raped and murdered in the hospital on the night of August 9, 2024, triggering a nationwide uproar among the doctors' community and the common people. There have been allegations that evidence was destroyed and attempts were made to downplay the incident in its immediate aftermath.