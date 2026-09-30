Bengal bypolls likely to decide relationship dynamics between Cong, TMC's Mamata faction

Congress state spokesperson Suman Roy Chowdhury also maintained that the TMC's proposal was a sign of its political desperation.

"The TMC, when in power, had never made such a proposal even when there was a possibility of fighting the BJP together. Now that it is defeated and alone, it appears to have realised the importance of the Congress," he said.

The debate reflects a larger dilemma for the Congress in West Bengal. During the TMC's 15-year rule, around 56 Congress MLAs were poached by the TMC, further weakening its organisational base.

A TMC leader, however, denied that any such proposal was made to the Congress high command.

Former state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also echoed Suman Roy Chowdhury, saying, "Our party has to rebuild its own organisation in West Bengal. As Mamata Banerjee has lost assembly elections and her party has split, she wants an alliance with the Congress, after trying to wipe out the party in the last 15 years."

Another section of the grand old party, however, looks at the arithmetic differently, arguing that tactical cooperation could consolidate anti-BJP and minority votes in constituencies where the parties draw from overlapping support bases.

"The question is not about a permanent alliance. Wherever there is a possibility of consolidating anti-BJP votes, we have to examine whether tactical cooperation can help," a state Congress leader said.

But opposition to any understanding with the TMC remains strong within the Congress.