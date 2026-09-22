Bengal bypolls emerge as battle for opposition space

The by-elections to Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district and Rejinagar in Murshidabad will also bring to the fore which political formation emerges as the voice of the voters opposed to the ruling BJP but not aligned with the TMC, which has witnessed a vertical split and loss of name and poll symbol for the bypolls.

Amid the TMC factions of Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy vying for the party's organisational and electoral inheritance, the Congress and the Left are seeking to recover the voters they lost to the Trinamool Congress before, while the BJP benefits from a divided opposition.

"This by-election is about which party emerges as the main challenger to the BJP. In Nandigram, the BJP is in an advantageous position and it would be interesting to see which party emerges as the runner-up," political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said.

Mamata faction's candidate, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, has withdrawn from the contest after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and as Banerjee extended her support to the Congress nominee, Milan Pradhan, he was arrested in connection with cases filed against him during the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram and remanded to judicial custody.