Bengal bypolls: BJP widens leads in Nandigram, Rejinagar; Congress in second place

BJP's Hasirani Rath was leading by 9,600 votes at the end of the first round of counting in Nandigram, while Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was in second place, as per the trends indicated by news channels.

In Rejinagar, Sakharav Sarkar secured 11,614 votes after the second round, while Congress candidate Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi was at a distant second with 581 votes. Aam Janata Unnayan Party candidate Gulam Nabi Azad polled 446 votes, according to the trends shown by news channels.

The Election Commission is yet to release official figures confirming the leads.