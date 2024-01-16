Bengal BJP outlines outreach programme to make ‘Namo NavMatdatta’ a success

KOLKATA: With an aim to make BJP’s ‘Namo NavMatdatta’ a success in the West Bengal, its youth wing has outlined a massive outreach programme to reach out to the new voters in the state who will be voting for the first time in the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Under the ‘Namo NavMatdatta’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing first-time voters virtually on January 25.

According to the state president of BJP’s youth wing in West Bengal Dr Indranil Khan, for the next few days the volunteers of the youth wing will reach out to voters between 18 and 25 years of age in different pockets of the state encouraging them to register in the portal specially opened for the purpose.

“Our volunteers will be targeting different educational institutions, coaching centers, public playgrounds and libraries, among other places with an attempt to reach out to voters in this age bracket,” Khan said.

Apart from that, he said, on January 20, the youth wing will organise rallies in all state Assembly constituencies as a part of making new voters aware of the ‘Namo NavMatdatta’ programme.



He also said that there are plans to organise conclaves in all the Assembly constituencies on January 25 to broadcast the Prime Minister’s programme through giant LED screens at the conclave venue. “Our target is to ensure as much participation of the first time voters as possible in those conclaves,” Khan added.



A state committee member of BJP said that such mass outreach programmes are extremely crucial considering that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently set a target for the state party unit to ensure victory in at least 35 out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal in the general elections this year.

“Besides the state unit of the party, its affiliated mass organisations had also been given specific assignments to reach out to people as far as possible to go somewhere near the target set by the Union home minister,” the state committee member said.