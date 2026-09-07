Bengal BJP chief rejects Bageshwar Baba's meat diktat, says 'Bengalis will eat whatever they want'

Reacting to Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, describing those who consume non-vegetarian food during the festive season as "pakhandis" (heretics) and urging them to give up the practice, Bhattacharya said Bengali food habits and traditions cannot be changed at the behest of an outsider.

"Let me live the way I want to. Bengalis will eat what they have been eating. Can Bengalis not eat fish and meat? Swami Vivekananda has said it. Who is above him?" Bhattacharya said.

"Here, goat meat is offered as an offering to Maa Kali," he added.

The BJP state president said eating 'luchi' (puris) on Ashtami and goat meat on Navami has been part of Bengal's long-standing cultural tradition and there is no question of asking people to abandon it.

"We generally eat 'luchi' on Ashtami and goat meat on Navami. We will continue to do that. Nobody can tell the people of West Bengal what they should eat," he said.

Shastri's remarks have triggered a debate in West Bengal, where food, religion and cultural practices have historically coexisted in ways that do not always conform to a strictly vegetarian religious framework.

The controversy comes days after Shastri, during his visit to West Bengal, made an appeal against consumption of non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja and termed those who eat such food during the festival as heretics.