Benefits of reforms brought about by Indira Gandhi being realised even today: Himachal Chief Minister

SHIMLA: On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the country is still reaping the benefits of the reforms brought about by Indira Gandhi during her tenure as Prime Minister.

"The benefits of the reforms that she (Indira Gandhi) brought about are being realised even today, after her death," Sukhu said, speaking to reporters on Sunday.

On the nationalisation of banks brought about by Indira Gandhi, Sukhu said, "Indira Gandhi brought about several laws like land reforms and the nationalisation of banks.

Earlier, there were private banks for big businessmen. Indira nationalised them through a single law." Speaking about the Bangladesh Liberation War, the Chief Minister said, "During the 1971 war, she helped Bangladesh form a separate country even when our country was not that developed then. This is the biggest example of patriotism."

Sukhu said that the former Chief Minister shed blood for the unity of the country.

"She also sacrificed her life for the unity of her country. Speaking at a public meeting in Odisha, she said that every drop of her blood will be towards the unity of this country. In a few days after that, terrorists shot her dead. Her last words before dying were 'Jai Hind'," the Chief Minister said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Rohit Thakur, along with State Congress Committee chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh and other congress leaders, paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Speaking to the media, Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur said, "Indira Gandhi has been a great leader for the nation. And the citizens of the country will always remember her for her services to the nation."

From the nationalisation of the banks to her role during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, Thakur highlighted Indira Gandhi's contribution to the nation during her tenure.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Pratibha Vibhadra Singh, said that the contribution of Indira Gandhi to unite the country needs to be remembered.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallaikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal also paid respects to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on Sunday.

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi left an indelible mark in national politics and served as the third Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984. The country's first and, to date, only female prime minister, she emerged as a central figure in Indian politics as the leader of the Congress.