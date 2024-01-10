Bell weighing 2400 kg from Uttar Pradesh's Etah to grace Ayodhya Ram Temple

AYODHYA: A businessman from Jalesar Nagar Panchayat of Etah district handed over a 2400-kilogram bell, made of 'ashtadhatu' (eight metals), to the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust on Wednesday.

It is being claimed that the sound of this bell, crafted in a single casting, can be heard up to 10 kilometers and its manufacturing cost is approx. 25 lakhs.

Manufactured by a diverse team of around 30 workers, the bell, made of eight metals - gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, tin, iron, and mercury - is among the largest in the country.

Aditya Mittal, a metal businessman Manoj, Rishank, Prashant Mittal and around 500 devotees handed over the bells to the temple Trust's Secretary, Champat Rai, Dinesh Chandra of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Rajendra Singh Pankaj, among others at Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya.

Additionally, seven more bells, each weighing 51 kilograms, were also presented.

On January 4, a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram Lalla, prepared by a Jaipur-based sculptor, reached Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Chandresh Pandey, the sculptor of the idol, said that he was among the artists who were tasked with carving Lord Ram Lalla's statue, which would then be selected to be installed in the Ram Temple on January 22--the consecration ceremony.