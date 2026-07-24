'Beginning of accountability': Wangchuk says extended fast by 2 days as negotiations were on

The educator-activist also said that he extended his fast by two days because negotiations with the Centre were continuing.

“End of hunger... Beginning of accountability,” Wangchuk posted on X, where he shared a video explaining his decision to end the fast, which he began at the Jantar Mantar on June 28 in support of the Cokroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ongoing protest demanding accountability for paper leaks, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, and reforms in the examination system, among others.

According to the post, Wangchuk ended his fast after 26 days upon getting assurance from the government and MPs of all political parties that the issue of accountability in the ‘failing’ examination system would be discussed in Parliament.