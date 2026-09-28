Before death, IIT Bombay student told friend he regretted copying in exam: Police

The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has found that Wakode made phone calls to several friends after the exam hall episode, they said.

Wakode (22), a second-year student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. His parents have alleged caste discrimination against their son at the institute.

According to a police official, statements of more than 25 persons, including IIT Bombay students, faculty, and hostel staff, have been recorded so far. Among those questioned were friends who received phone calls from Wakode during the intervening period between the examination and his death later that evening in his hostel room.