Befitting tribute to freedom fighters: Amit Shah on Centre's decision to celebrate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Centre's decision to celebrate September 17 as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' every year is a befitting tribute to the freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifices to liberate the region.

"It is a historic day, as PM Modi has decided to celebrate the 17th of September every year as Hyderabad Liberation Day in honour of the martyrs of the Hyderabad Liberation Movement. The decision is a befitting tribute to the freedom fighters and the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices to remain a part of Bharat by liberating the Hyderabad region from the atrocious Nizam rule," Amit Shah posted on X.

The central government said that it will be celebrating September 17 as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' every year.

"In order to remember martyrs who liberated Hyderabad and to infuse the flame of patriotism in the minds of the youth, the Government of India has decided to celebrate the 17th day of September every year as "Hyderabad Liberation Day"," the notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs read on Tuesday.

It also added that people from the region have been demanding the same.

"Hyderabad did not get independence for 13 months after the Independence of India on August 15, 1947, and was under Nizam's rule. The region was liberated from Nizam's Rule on September 17, 1948, after the police action, namely "Operation Polo"," the notification further read.

In 1948, the first Home Minister of India, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, unfurled the Tricolour after Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union. The erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, which was under Nizam's rule, was annexed into the Union of India following a military action codenamed 'Operation Polo', which culminated on September 17, 1948.