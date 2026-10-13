Beant Singh murder: SC seeks IB's input on Hawara's plea for transfer to Punjab jail

The Babbar Khalsa terrorist is serving life term in the case related to the killing of the former Punjab chief minister in 1995.

A bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said these are sensitive matters and it was not in a position to go against the advice of the state government.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Delhi government, informed the top court that Hawara was involved in a jailbreak and his death penalty was converted to life imprisonment in the murder case.

Contending that transfer may increase chances of his escape, Bhati referred to an advisory by the Ministry of Home Affairs on transfer of high risk prisoners.

She also referred to an affidavit filed by the Punjab government, and said law and order situation in Punjab will be affected if he is transferred.

Bhati said Hawara has been convicted in a case for digging a tunnel in the Chandigarh jail.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Hawara, submitted that the CM was assassinated 31 years ago when he was just 21 years old.