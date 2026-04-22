Beant Singh assassination: SC asks Centre to file affidavit on Rajoana's plea

Rajoana has been incarcerated for more than 29 years, of which he has been on death row for over 15 years.

"Why have you not filed your counter affidavit so far?" a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi asked the counsel appearing for the Centre.

The counsel said they want to place some documents before the court in a sealed cover.