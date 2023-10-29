Be rivals in state polls, but unite for ’24, insists Pawar

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday acknowledged there are differences of opinion among opposition parties over putting up a united front in some state polls but there is also a feeling that all must fight the Lok Sabha polls together.

Addressing the media, Pawar said the trends of the recent Assembly polls suggest the situation is favourable for the opposition, but noted he had no authentic information to comment on whether there would be a change (in government) at the national level.

The BJP does not have governments in a majority of states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab, he pointed out. “We have some views. A majority view (among opposition parties) suggests that everyone should come together for Parliament polls (against the BJP-led NDA). For Vidhan Sabha (Assembly polls), we have a difference of opinion,” Pawar said.

He said there are states where the Congress is an important party and so are regional outfits because of which these issues must be resolved across the table.

“But while doing so, it is not so easy in state polls the way it is in the Lok Sabha. Among our colleagues, there is definitely a feeling we have to come together for LS polls,” he said.