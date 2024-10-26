BCAS permits Sabarimala pilgrims to carry coconuts in cabin baggage in flights

NEW DELHI: Pilgrims going to the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala can carry coconuts in their cabin baggage in flights till January 20, 2025, with aviation security watchdog BCAS giving its approval for a limited period.

Under existing norms, coconuts are not permitted in the cabin baggage on the grounds that they are flammable.

A senior official at the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Friday said the permission has been given to the pilgrims till January 20, 2025.

Coconuts will be allowed to be carried in the cabin only after requisite X-Ray, ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) and physical checks.

The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will open for the two-month long pilgrimage season in mid-November and the pilgrimage season will go on till late January.

Lakhs of devotees visit the hill shrine every year and majority of them carry 'Irumudi Kettu' (the sacred bag containing offerings, including coconut filled with ghee, to the Lord).

Generally, those undertaking the pilgrimage to Sabarimala prepare and pack 'Irumudi Kettu' as part of the 'Kettunirakal' ritual.

During the ritual, ghee is filled inside a coconut, which is then kept in the bag along with other offerings. The bag would also have few ordinary coconuts to be broken at various holy spots during the pilgrimage.

Only those pilgrims who carry the 'Irumudi Kettu' on the head are allowed to climb the 18 sacred steps to reach the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Those not carrying it have to take a different passage to reach the sanctum sanctorum.