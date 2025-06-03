Basic military training to be given to students from Class 1 in Maharashtra: Minister

Begin typing your search...

    Retired soldiers will be roped in for training the pupils, he said.

    AuthorPTIPTI|3 Jun 2025 10:49 AM IST
    Maharashtra School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse addresses the media as he takes charge in the presence of school students, in Mumbai, Monday

    MUMBAI: Basic military training will be imparted to students from Class 1 in Maharashtra in a move to instill a sense of patriotism, discipline and promote the habit of regular physical exercise, state School Education Minister Dada Bhuse has said.

    "A decision has been taken to give basic level military training to students from Class 1. This will help inculcate love for the country, encourage habits like doing physical exercise regularly and discipline that will benefit the students," Bhuse said.

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded positively to the proposal, he noted.

    To implement the proposal, help of 2.5 lakh ex-servicemen will be taken along with sports teachers, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts and Guides, the Shiv Sena minister added.

