Based on BJP complaints, names of lakhs of ‘doubtful voters' deleted in Assam: Himanta

He said many of the deletions were based on complaints filed by BJP workers.

His comment comes a day after the Election Commission had published the final voters' list for poll-bound Assam with over 2.43 lakh names deleted from the draft rolls.

"This is only the beginning. Names of more such people will be deleted when the Special Intensive Revision is conducted," Sarma said at a press conference here.

"As far as possible, our party members filed complaints. Names have been struck off based on these," he said.

Sarma claimed that for the first time since the signing of the Assam Accord, such a large number of names have been removed from the rolls.

"Some people tried to threaten us, frighten us. But we went ahead and succeeded. Our BJP workers could convince booth-level officers that people against whom complaints were lodged were not residents anymore. We worked a lot," he added.

Sarma also said, "The war against illegal Bangladeshi Muslim (immigrants) will continue."