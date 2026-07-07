Baruipur rape-murder case: Bengal Police intensify probe, examine shack as possible crime scene

The accused allegedly attempted to dispose of the victim late on Saturday night, the officer of the investigating team said.

"It is suspected that she was kept inside the shack before an attempt was made to dispose of her. Circumstantial evidence indicates that they tried to carry her in a plastic sack, but after it got torn, they allegedly threw her into a nearby pond," he said.

A probe was underway to ascertain whether the crime took place inside the shack, the officer said.

Incidentally, the preliminary post-mortem examination findings indicate ante-mortem drowning, which means the victim was alive when she was thrown into the water.

"However, the conclusion will be drawn after the forensic examination and viscera reports are received," the officer said.

Investigators suspect that the victim had become unconscious due to injuries before she was thrown into the pond. Police said the presence of water in the lungs and stomach, as mentioned in the preliminary post-mortem report, is being examined.

The three accused left the area separately after allegedly disposing of the girl, he said.

Meanwhile, state Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta on Tuesday visited the suspected spot where the crime took place. He was accompanied by members of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter and inspected the area.

Describing the incident as a "sensitive case", Gupta later told reporters, "We will not be able to divulge much about the investigation at this stage. Let the probe progress further."

On the allegation by the victim's parents that the police had failed to act despite their repeated requests after their daughter went missing on Saturday, the West Bengal Police chief said, "We will look into this aspect. If there are allegations that the police response was delayed, we will conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action."

The body of the victim, who was missing for a day, was found stuffed in a sack in Surjyapur Haat area on Sunday, triggering a protest by locals who blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, burnt tyres and damaged a few police vehicles, demanding the arrest of the accused persons.

Hours after the girl's body was recovered on Sunday, a man was beaten to death by angry locals on suspicion of involvement in the victim's death.