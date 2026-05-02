Bargi boat tragedy: Axe falls on three low-rank staff, hotel manager suspended

BHOPAL: In the aftermath of the tragic cruise accident in the waters of Bargi, in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken decisive steps to hold those responsible accountable.

Through his official X handle, he announced strict measures against the individuals found prima facie guilty of negligence. The services of Cruise Pilot Mahesh Patel, Cruise Helper Chhotelal Gond, and Ticket Counter In-Charge Brijendra have been terminated with immediate effect. Sunil Maravi, Manager of Hotel Maikal Resort and Boat Club Bargi, has been suspended from duty. Regional Manager Sanjay Malhotra has been attached to the headquarters, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.