Baramati plane crash: Work on final report has started, says Union minister Mohol

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Mohol said that it would not be appropriate to comment on the probe until the final report is received.

“As per the provisions, the preliminary report in any plane crash should be submitted within a month of the incident. In the present plane crash, the preliminary report has been submitted. With many other agencies carrying out probes, the work on the final report has now begun,” he said.

A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by aviation company VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati airstrip on the morning of January 28, killing Ajit Pawar and four others.