Bangladeshi national attempting to flee using forged Indian passport held at Mumbai airport

A larger network of forged documents during immigration checks, they said. According to officials, the incident came to light after immigration scrutiny revealed discrepancies in the documents presented by the accused, leading to the recovery of multiple forged identification papers.

The Sahar Police said it has launched a detailed probe into the case. "Thanks to the vigilance of immigration officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a major fraud scheme has been exposed. The Sahar Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national who was attempting to flee abroad using a forged Indian passport," an official statement said. Police said the incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. when immigration officer Ganesh Gawli was on duty, and a passenger approached the counter for verification. Although the documents initially appeared to be in order, closer inspection raised suspicion.