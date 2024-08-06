Bangladesh unrest: Mamata urges all to maintain peace in Bengal, avoid provocation

KOLKATA: Amid the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and avoid provocation and urged political parties to refrain from making controversial remarks.

Declining to comment on developments in Bangladesh, the chief minister said it is a matter for the Ministry of External Affairs to respond.

"I would appeal to all citizens of West Bengal to maintain peace and avoid all forms of provocation. I appeal to people of all communities with folded hands to remain calm and not engage in any communal behaviour or take the law into their own hands," Banerjee told reporters at the West Bengal assembly.

"Whatever decision the Centre takes on this issue, we will abide by it," she said.

Banerjee urged political parties not to post or comment on anything that will disrupt peace.

"We are all concerned about the situation in Bangladesh. One must not write or post something that may disrupt peace in Bengal or the country. I urge leaders of all political parties and everyone else not to post anything that will disrupt peace here," she said.

Banerjee said the BJP leaders have already posted certain things, which she felt is not appropriate.

"I will also urge our leaders not to say or post any such thing," she said.

The police also urged people not to upload 'provocative' posts on social media and not to pay heed to rumours.

The state police's appeal came after certain posts appeared on social media regarding the ongoing situation in Bangladesh.

"The state administration is alert and vigilant. Keep calm and maintain peace. Given the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, we have noticed a few posts and videos on social media that may create discord and unrest," the state police posted on the X handle.

"Please do not pay attention to rumours, do not share provocative videos, do not step into a fake news trap," it added.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and left the country, several news reports said, amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days.