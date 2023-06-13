Balasore tragedy: 5 Rly staff under scanner

NEW DELHI: Five railway employees, including the station master of Bahanaga Bazar, are being investigated concerning the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that claimed 288 lives. The four other employees perform signalling-related job and were on duty at the time of the accident. Action would depend on the probe report prepared by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). The CBI is conducting a separate probe into alleged criminal negligence leading to the June 2 accident.