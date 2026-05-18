Bail is rule, jail exception even in UAPA cases: SC grants bail to narco-terror case accused

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan granted relief to Handwara resident Syed Iftikhar Andrabi in a high-profile narco-terror case and directed him to surrender his passport and report to the local police station once in 15 days.

The NIA is investigating the case filed in 2020 under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC.

The top court said Section 43D(5) of the UAPA cannot justify indefinite incarceration and must operate subject to Articles 21 and 22. The section outlines stringent bail restrictions.

Disapproving the judgment delivered by a two-judge bench in the Gulfisha Fatima case pertaining to Delhi riots, the apex court said it did not properly follow the judgment in KA Najeeb case which recognised long delay in trial as a ground for bail in cases under the UAPA.