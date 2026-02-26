Bail granted to suspected LTTE operative

The bench rejected the contention, saying the right to speedy trial enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution is applicable to all persons and is not restricted to citizens of India.

"The meaning of the word 'life' in Article 21 cannot be narrowed down, and it is available not only to every citizen of the country, but also to a person who may not be a citizen of the country," the High Court said.

It also noted that the appellant had been in custody since October 2021, and according to the special court's report, the trial would probably commence in January 2027 and could only be completed by December 2027, as there are 209 witnesses to be examined and 446 documents to be perused.