Bagdogra-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow after mid-air smoke alert

A total of 148 people, including six crew members, were on board the flight.

All passengers were safely evacuated after landing.

Following the incident, the aircraft was declared "Aircraft on Ground" (AOG), a technical term indicating that the plane has been grounded due to a fault requiring immediate inspection and repair before it can fly again.

Passengers were accommodated on alternate flights to their destination.

Some passengers were offered full refunds, while others were provided hotel accommodation and rebooked on subsequent flights, sources said.

The aircraft remains parked at the Lucknow airport.