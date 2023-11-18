Badrinath Dham decked up with 15 quintals of marigold before portals close for winter today

BADRINATH: The Badrinath Temple was decorated with 15 quintals of marigold flowers in the early hours of Saturday.

The portals of one of the country's holiest shrines will be closed for winter later on Saturday.

Devotees who reached the Badrinath Dham for worship on Saturday applauded the decoration and were seen clicking pictures of the shrine decked up with marigold flowers.

An official release from the Badrinath Dham Temple Committee stated, "The portals of Shri Badrinath Dham will be closed for winter at 3.33 pm today."

The Badrinath Dham was a sight to behold on Diwali night as it was exquisitely decorated for the Festival of Lights.

Deepavali was celebrated with great pomp and fervour at the temple.

Devotees from all over the country and abroad reached Badrinath Dham to celebrate Diwali. They waited in queues from morning until late evening for a 'darshan' of the deity.

After the 'aarti' at the temple, the devotees immersed themselves in the Deepostav celebrations.