B R Naidu sworn in as TTD Chairman; new governing body takes charge

TIRUMALA: Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu (B R Naidu) was sworn in as the Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) governing body on Wednesday morning.

Alongside him, 17 members took the oath at the Swarna Mandapam of the Srivari Temple, administered by Executive Officer Shyamala Rao.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, B R Naidu and the new TTD board members assumed their roles at the Ranganayakula Mandapam within the Srivari Temple.

Endowment Commissioner Satyanarayana also took office as an ex-officio member.

The Chairman signed the oath-taking documents first, followed by the other board members. Afterward, they all paid homage to Lord Balaji, receiving Seshavastras and Vedic blessings from Vedic scholars at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

In the evening, the newly appointed governing body is set to hold a media conference at the Annamaiah building.

Three MLAs from the TDP-Jyotula Nehru (Jaggampeta), Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy (Kovur), and M S Raju (Madakasira)-are among the new TTD board members.

The board also includes notable figures like former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi and Bharat Biotech International Managing Director Suchitra Ella.

Other appointments include Akkina Munikoteswara Rao from Raghudevpuram, Nandyala District TDP President Mallela Rajasekhar Goud, Janga Krishnamurthy from Palnadu District, Kuppam Cluster In-charge M Shantaram, TDP State Spokesperson Tammishetti Janakidevi from Mangalagiri, and TDP National Spokesperson Nannuri Narsireddy.

From the Janasena party, members appointed include Telangana Janasena Vice President Bongunuri Mahender Reddy, movie art director Buragapu Anandsai, and party founder member Anugolu Rangashree.

Other prominent members on the board are Natco Group Vice Chairman Sannapaneni Sadashiva Rao, NRI Jasti Purnasambashiva Rao, Karnataka-based industrialist Naresa Kumar, coffee sector entrepreneur R.N. Darsan, and former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court H.L. Dattu.

Additionally, Ram Murthy from Tamil Nadu, Adit Desai from Gujarat (son of former MCI Chairman Ketan Desai), Maharashtra's economic expert Saurabh Bora, and Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan, a close associate of Union Minister Amit Shah, have been appointed as members.

Bhanuprakash Reddy, the official BJP representative, known for his constant engagement with Srivari devotees' issues, is also part of the new TTD board.