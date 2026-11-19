A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale dismissed the ED's plea challenging the interim bail but clarified that the high court's views were prima facie and should not have any bearing on the final adjudication.

"This being an interim order we are not inclined to interfere. The views of the High Court being prima facie may not have a bearing while deciding the matter finally," the bench said in its order.

The Allahabad High Court granted interim bail to Khan (78) in the money laundering case after holding that the ED failed to supply written grounds of arrest when taking him into custody on October 31.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, submitted that the High Court had wrongly recorded the facts regarding supply of grounds of arrest to the Samajwadi Party leader.

The ED's action stemmed from a money laundering probe linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan, alleged diversion of government funds, land acquisition irregularities and the construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Khan is the honorary chancellor.