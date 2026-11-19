NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld an order of the Allahabad High Court granting interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case as it dismissed a challenge by the Enforcement Directorate.
A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale dismissed the ED's plea challenging the interim bail but clarified that the high court's views were prima facie and should not have any bearing on the final adjudication.
"This being an interim order we are not inclined to interfere. The views of the High Court being prima facie may not have a bearing while deciding the matter finally," the bench said in its order.
The Allahabad High Court granted interim bail to Khan (78) in the money laundering case after holding that the ED failed to supply written grounds of arrest when taking him into custody on October 31.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, submitted that the High Court had wrongly recorded the facts regarding supply of grounds of arrest to the Samajwadi Party leader.
The ED's action stemmed from a money laundering probe linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan, alleged diversion of government funds, land acquisition irregularities and the construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Khan is the honorary chancellor.
The apex court said Khan has only been granted interim bail and it won't interfere or attribute motives to the High Court.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Khan.
The top court on Wednesday had refused to stay the interim bail granted to Khan in a money laundering case, saying "heavens are not going to fall".
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, however, had agreed to list on Thursday the ED's plea challenging a November 17 order of the Allahabad High Court that granted interim bail. Raju had argued that the ED had tried to serve the grounds of arrest, but Khan refused to accept them.
The interim bail was issued on a plea filed by Khan, who approached the high court after the apex court on November 5 directed the transfer of his petition challenging his October 31 arrest by the ED.
The high court gave the ED a week to file a detailed counter-affidavit and allowed Khan 10 days to submit his rejoinder. The next hearing is scheduled for December 10.
On Monday, the high court had directed the ED to file an affidavit to confirm whether it served the grounds of arrest on Khan. The ED arrested the 10-time MLA from the Rampur district jail on October 31, soon after he stepped out on bail in a dual PAN fraud case.
"Having considered the rival submissions made by the parties and taking into consideration the submissions that the petitioner was taken into custody in the instant case moments after he was physically released from the jail in another case on October 31 at the jail gate itself clearly underlines the motivated and mala fide nature of the present proceedings," the high court observed on Tuesday.
"Further, from the documents annexed with the writ petition, it appears that the arrest memo, the grounds of arrest and reasons to believe the involvement of the petitioner in the instant case were not furnished to the petitioner in writing before he was produced for remand and it is stated that the petitioner was served verbally about the said factum as he had refused to receive the aforesaid documents," it added.
Sibal, appearing for Khan, told the high court that the arrest violated Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act because no written grounds were provided before Khan was produced before a special CBI court in Ghaziabad for remand on November 1.
Opposing Khan's plea before the high court, the ED's counsel contended that the officers tried to hand over the documents outside Rampur jail, but Khan refused to accept them.