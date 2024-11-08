Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY: How to apply for senior citizen's health insurance

CHENNAI: The Central government has expanded the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), initially launched in 2018, to provide free health care coverage up to Rs 5 lakhs for senior citizens aged 70 and above at both government and private hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this new provision on 29th October, ensuring free access to healthcare for seniors without any income-based restrictions.

Unlike the earlier Ayushman Bharat scheme, which requires meeting financial eligibility criteria, the expanded program is open to all citizens aged 70 and above with a valid Aadhaar card.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has provided a step-by-step guide to apply through the official Ayushman Bharat website or the "Ayushman Bharat" mobile app available on the Google Play Store, said a Maalaimalar report.

The application process involves verifying age eligibility through Aadhaar, uploading a photo, and entering contact details.

Applicants need to confirm that they are not enrolled in certain government health schemes.

Once the application is complete, seniors can download their insurance card, which provides exclusive coverage of up to Rs 5 lakhs.

A video tutorial on the NHA website explains this process in detail, making it easy for seniors or their family members to navigate the application.

This dedicated “top-up” for senior citizens within each household ensures essential healthcare support, offering significant relief to elderly citizens across India.