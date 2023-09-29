Ayush Board to be formed in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: During a meeting of the Ayush department on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provided directions for the formation of an integrated Ayush Board in the state for the management of institutions related to Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Siddha, Naturopathy, and Yoga practices, as well as the registration of doctors associated with these methods.

Chief Minister Yogi said, “At present three separate boards are operating regarding Ayurvedic, Unani and Homeopathy medical practices. It is now necessary to integrate all these under one board, giving them a unified look. This will not only streamline the establishment and development of new institutions but will also simplify the registration process for qualified doctors.”

Additionally, the Chief Minister stated that as the times are changing, there is a growing interest among youth in pursuing careers in Yoga and Naturopathy. He said that a large number of proposals are also being received from the private sector for the establishment of Yoga and Naturopathy institutes.

Therefore, action should be taken for the regulation of Yoga and Naturopathy institutions and the registration of doctors under the Ayush Board.

The Chief Minister further said that the proposed Ayush Board will be headed by the Director General, and separate officials at the director level will oversee Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga, Naturopathy, and Siddha practices within the system.

Following the guidelines of the Chief Minister, the Ayush Act of Uttar Pradesh will be prepared soon.

The Chief Minister mentioned that all necessary arrangements should be made with a comprehensive approach in the new Act to create favourable opportunities for the promotion of these Indian medical systems. He also said that the standards set for institutions should be made practical.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as a new centre of health tourism.

“Encouraging Indian medical practices like Yoga and Naturopathy will be very useful in this direction. Special efforts should also be made to promote research studies and patents in new institutes to be established in the state”, he said.