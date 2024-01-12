Ayodhya: Yajna, accompanied by chanting of Vedic verses, performed at Ram Janmabhoomi complex

AYODHYA: A Yajna featuring verses from the Yajur Veda, was performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya on Thursday.

The chanting of verses will continue for the next four days. The ritual was conducted amid the euphoria and anticipation around the opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January and the ceremonial installation of the deity inside the shrine's sanctum sanctorum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the temple opening and the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony on January 22.

"As a part of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala, a Yajna was concluded in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex after the reading of Shukl Yajurved's 'Madhyandin Shakha," read a post on the official X handle of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Thursday.

"In this Yajna, there was an auspicious participation of 101 respected Brahmins from East to West and North to South of India," the post read further.

Two pavilions were erected in the Ram Mandir complex for the recitation of verses from the ancient scripture. According to popular belief, the chanting or recitation of verses from the Yajur Veda eliminates all negative energies and brings positive vibes and tidings.

The recitation is considered a must before the start of spiritual activities at shrines and religious centres.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Thursday said 100 chartered planes would land in Ayodhya on January 22, flying in dignitaries for the 'Pran Partishtha'.

"About 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22, bringing in dignitaries who have been invited to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple. The landings will demonstrate the facilities and the potential of the newly opened Ayodhya airport," CM Adityanath said.

Vedic rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his first visit to Ayodhya this year, on Tuesday, directed officials to implement the 'Kumbh model of cleanliness' in the city and ensure that the 'Ramnagari' appears its "cleanest and most beautiful" ahead of the temple opening.

"There should be no dust on the roads and toilets must be cleaned daily," the CM told officials.