Ayodhya Ram temple donation row: SIT chargesheet filed, UP govt tells SC

The bench took on record the submissions, permitted the writ petitioners, who approached the top court for an independent probe into the misappropriation of the donations, to assist the Ayodhya local court in the trial of the Ram temple fund embezzlement case.

It disposed of the petitions, saying that the court has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case.

The top court also refused to entertain a fresh plea to determine if the Ram temple stands on land adjudicated in the main Ayodhya dispute case.

On September 21, the court-appointed Special Investigation Team probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya informed the court that it will file its first chargesheet on or before September 25.