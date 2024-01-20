Ayodhya: NDRF sets up camp near Ram Temple ahead of Pran Pratishtha

AYODHYA: With just 48 hours to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has set up a camp near the shrine in Ayodhya to respond to contingencies, if any.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals around the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at the temple on January 22.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Manoj Kumar Sharma, the deputy inspector general of police, NDRF, shared details of the deployment of the rescue personnel in the temple town ahead of the big day.

"Three NDRF teams have been deployed here ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. The deployment has been done in coordination with the local administration and police. One of our teams has been deployed at the ghats. We are ready to deal with all sorts of contingencies," Sharma told ANI on Saturday.

Ahead of the grand ceremony, elaborate security deployments and arrangements have also been made across the city.

"We are making necessary preparations with regard to security in coordination with the agencies concerned. The visitors have already started arriving for the 'Pran Pratishtha'. We are ensuring close surveillance through drone cameras and human intelligence. All security loopholes are being identified and addressed on priority. We are confident that the mega event on January 22 will pass off without a hitch," Praveen Kumar, IG, Ayodhya, said.

Kumar added that all necessary arrangements have been made for the guests.

The Ayodhya Police, earlier on Saturday, cautioned people in the city against the rise of cyber crimes as the 'Pran Pratishtha' day nears.

According to the police, amid the hoopla and rising public anticipation around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, cybercriminals are defrauding unsuspecting people by sending fake QR codes for 'donations' in the name of Ram Temple in exchange for free prasad (food offered to the deity), VIP and entry passes to the temple on January 22.

The fraudsters have even created a fake website in the name of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, according to the police.

The police have advised citizens not to reply to any request or WhatsApp message sent by any unknown person without verification or donate money to anyone without verification.

The booking for 'aarti' passes to the Ram Janmobhoomi temple started in December ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

Aartis are performed three times a day (6:30 am, 12 pm, 7:30 pm) for Lord Ram Lalla for which passes are generated for the devotees.

A team of priests, led by Lakshami Kant Dixit, will officiate the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals on Monday.

Earlier, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple.