Ayodhya: Faith remains unshaken but questions linger over temple donation scam allegations

Across the temple town, television screens remained tuned to news channels while mobile phones stayed glued to people's hands. Shopkeepers refreshed news feeds between attending to customers, priests discussed developments in hushed tones, and pilgrims paused outside tea stalls, hoping for updates from the meeting that many believe could restore the confidence of devotees.

The mood outside the temple was markedly subdued.

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, usually teeming with tourists clicking photographs, had only a scattering of visitors. Along Ram Path, small groups of pilgrims walked quietly under the afternoon sun as rows of shops selling prayer items, prasad, sweets and souvenirs waited for customers.