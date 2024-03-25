Award-winning journalist Shantanu Guha Ray passes away

NEW DELHI: Senior investigative journalist and author Shantanu Guha Ray passed away on Monday.

The passing away of the award-winning journalist with a career spanning over 25 years was mourned by the media fraternity and condolence messages from his former colleagues flooded social media, as news of his demise spread.

Shantanu Guha Ray, who was an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication and The Wharton School, was working as Asia Editor with Central European News.

The veteran journalist was known and widely respected for his vast and incisive knowledge and could churn out news or sports features, business or human interests stories with equal ease.

However, Shantanu Guha Ray was best known for his investigative reports on the 2011 coal scam and the irregularities in the deal between the Airports Authority of India and the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited for lease of land.

He was honoured with the Ramnath Goenka Award for his writings in cricket, Laadli award for his reporting on cervical cancer deaths in India and the WASH award for his work on water-related issues.