Avoid buying gold for one year, use public transport: PM Modi

Addressing a public gathering in Telangana on Sunday, Modi urged citizens to revive COVID-era practices such as work from home (WFH), online meetings and video conferences to reduce fuel consumption.

He also appealed to people to postpone non-essential foreign travel, and to minimise dependence on imported chemical fertilisers. However, it was his request asking people to avoid buying gold for one year that drew significant attention.

“Gold purchases are another area where foreign exchange is used extensively,” Modi said. “Avoiding gold purchases, particularly for weddings, will help the country conserve forex reserves during a challenging global economic situation.”