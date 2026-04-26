Swiss plane suffers engine problem, aborts takeoff at Delhi; passengers evacuated, 4 suffer injuries

There were 232 passengers, including four infants, and 13 crew members onboard the A330-300 aircraft with registration HB-JHK that was to operate the flight LX147 when the incident took place around 1 am.

"Four passengers remain in the hospital... A cabin crew member sustained a sprained ankle. The other crew members are unharmed," an airline spokesperson said in an updated statement and added that the one cabin crew member suffered a minor foot injury.

Details about how the passengers suffered injuries could not be immediately ascertained.

"Shortly after 1 am, local time on April 26, an issue occurred with one of the engines during the takeoff of flight LX147 in Delhi.

"The crew aborted the takeoff and, after assessing the situation, decided as a precaution to evacuate the aircraft," the spokesperson said.

Sources said smoke was observed from the port side of the main wheel and initially, the input was that there was smoke from one of the landing gears.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said the operations at the airport remained unaffected due to the incident involving the aircraft.

In an earlier statement, the airline spokesperson had said all passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft via the emergency slides.

"Six passengers are undergoing medical evaluation. For a small number of individuals who were unable to use the slides, stairs were provided," the spokesperson had said.

Swiss International Air Lines is known as Swiss.

The sources said initially, a call regarding full emergency and the aircraft suffering tyre burst was received from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). After the checking was done by the airside team, it was confirmed that during the rejected takeoff, smoke was observed originating from the port side of the main wheel, they added.