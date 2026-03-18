New flight rules in India: 60% free seats, families to sit together; know more

Announcing the steps on Wednesday, the ministry said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to make sure that at least 60 per cent of seats on any flight are allocated free of charge to ensure fair access.

At present, 20 per cent of the seats can be booked free of charge while the rest is paid, according to an airline official.

"Passengers travelling on the same PNR are to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats," the ministry said in a release.