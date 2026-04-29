Air India pilot dies in Bali after suffering heart attack

The first officer, who was nearly 40 years old, had operated a flight from Delhi to Bali on Tuesday, according to an airline official.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the first officer was on scheduled crew rest in Bali when he complained of severe discomfort at his hotel.

"He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with having suffered a heart attack. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved," the spokesperson said.