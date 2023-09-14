Begin typing your search...

Auto dealers should also open vehicle scrapping facilities: Nitin Gadkari

Addressing the fifth Auto Retail Conclave, Gadkari said the government is encouraging a circular economy

ByPTIPTI|14 Sep 2023 10:01 AM GMT
Auto dealers should also open vehicle scrapping facilities: Nitin Gadkari
NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said dealers of automobiles should also open vehicle scrapping facilities.

Addressing the fifth Auto Retail Conclave, Gadkari said the government is encouraging a circular economy, and accordingly the government will give permission to dealers to start vehicle scrapping facilities.

He also noted that India is encouraging use of alternate fuel and biofuel and pointed out that the government is working to make India the largest manufacturer of green hydrogen.

The minister pointed out that India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and auto dealers will play an important role in making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

India is the fourth largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles and the sixth largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, he said.

Gadkari said his dream is to make India the top automobile hub in the world In August 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy and had said that it will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and also promote a circular economy.

Nitin GadkariTransport MinisterAutomobilesAuto Retail Conclavevehicle scrappingcircular economybiofuelgreen hydrogen5 trillion economycommercial vehiclespassenger vehiclesNational Vehicle Scrappage Policy
PTI

