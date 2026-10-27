Australia expands biometric collection programme to visa applicants in India

From October 26 this year, people submitting a new Australian visa application in India "may be required to provide biometrics, including fingerprints and a facial image," it said.

"The new requirements will apply only to applications lodged on or after October 26 and will not affect visas already granted or applications lodged before that date," the Australian High Commission said in a statement dated October 26.

Visa applicants will be advised by the Department of Home Affairs, the authority that manages visa processes in Australia, if they are required to provide biometrics, and will receive instructions on how to complete this step, it said.